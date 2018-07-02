- Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes
- Amtrak explores ending passenger service from Dodge City
- The Latest: Colorado suspect says he tried to put out fire
- CO Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
- Grains lower, livestock higher
- Badlands and history in Theodore Roosevelt National Park
- L3 Strengthens Space Mission Capabilities With Acquisition of Applied Defense Solutions
- More than 2,500 homes evacuated by fires in Colorado
- Blues continue shakeup by acquiring O'Reilly from Sabres
- Pena, Fana lift DSL Colorado over DSL Royals2 13-3
- Blues continue shakeup by acquiring O'Reilly from Sabres
- Hicks hits 3 HRs, Yankees rout Red Sox 11-1 to win series
- Putt for dough: Toms rolls in 2 big ones for US Senior Open
- Rapids beat Vancouver 1-0 on Whitecaps' own goal
- Lawrence scores, Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 1-0
- Giants outslug Diamondbacks for series sweep
- New Wild GM Fenton opens free agency with expected tweaks
- Homeward bound: Star center John Tavares chooses Maple Leafs
Building youth self-esteem through dancing is the theme at Trinidad’s Dance Connection studio, located at 34442 Highway 12 in the Jansen area of town. Owner Deb Chongway said she’s always amazed at the way her approximately 70 students learn and grow by practicing dance routines and then per…
— Editor’s note: District Attorney Henry Solano penned this letter to Las Animas County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 26. It is being printed here in full as an …
With spring on the horizon, now is the perfect time for gardeners in the area to start planning and preparing for another growing season. For those with limited s…
Dear Editor,
Building youth self-esteem through dancing is the theme at Trinidad’s Dance Connection studio, located at 34442 Highway 12 in the Jansen area of town. Owner Deb Chongway said she’s always amazed at the way her approximately 70 students learn and grow by practicing dance routines and then performing them in competitions.
- Drought conditions cause City Council to implement Level 2 Water Restrictions
- Spring Fire blazes west of La Veta Pass, consumes 2,500 acres
- City honors lifeguards for local swimming pool rescue
- Minister pleads guilty to sex with 14-year-old girl
- Body of Colorado woman found in Utah
- Victim in Colorado Springs killing identified shooter
- District attorney decries lack of funding, will start dismissing cases, threatens lawsuit
- DA says no charges in officer involved shooting
- Chamber: Small business leader offers help for new, existing business growth
- Dance Connection kids find regional success
